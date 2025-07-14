Monday, July 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Shorenstein Acquires 19-Story Sterling Plaza Office Building in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — San Francisco-based investment firm Shorenstein Investment Advisers has acquired Sterling Plaza, a 19-story, 320,000-square-foot office building located in the Preston Center submarket of North Dallas. The freshly renovated property was 89 percent leased at the time of sale and offers amenities such as a conference center, fitness facility and a tenant lounge. Shorenstein plans to implement additional capital improvements to the lobby, entryway, café  and outdoor communal areas. The seller was California-based investment firm KBS. Robert Hill, Chris Murphy and Gary Carr and Austin Sheahan of Newmark brokered the deal.

You may also like

Triten Real Estate Acquires 151,200 SF Industrial Facility...

Outrigger Industrial Receives $96.9M in Financing for Houston...

RSK Real Estate to Develop 156-Unit Build-to-Rent Community...

Avison Young Arranges Sale of 151,340 SF Office...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 142,000 SF Academic Project...

Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors Negotiates Sale of...

CBRE Brokers $20.7M Sale of Putnam Green Apartments...

Joint Venture Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Metro...

Luzzatto Co. Receives $32.4M C-PACE Financing for Depot...