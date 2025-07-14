Shorenstein Acquires 19-Story Sterling Plaza Office Building in North Dallas

DALLAS — San Francisco-based investment firm Shorenstein Investment Advisers has acquired Sterling Plaza, a 19-story, 320,000-square-foot office building located in the Preston Center submarket of North Dallas. The freshly renovated property was 89 percent leased at the time of sale and offers amenities such as a conference center, fitness facility and a tenant lounge. Shorenstein plans to implement additional capital improvements to the lobby, entryway, café and outdoor communal areas. The seller was California-based investment firm KBS. Robert Hill, Chris Murphy and Gary Carr and Austin Sheahan of Newmark brokered the deal.