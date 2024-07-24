Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Shorenstein Acquires 324,000 SF 14th & Spring Office Tower in Midtown Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Shorenstein Investment Advisers, a privately owned office and multifamily owner and operator based in San Francisco, has purchased 14th & Spring, a 12-story office tower in Midtown Atlanta. The 324,000-square-foot building was delivered in late 2022 and has been without a tenant since its delivery, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the publication reported that locally based Greenstone Properties and an affiliate of Goldman Sachs put the tower up for sale earlier this year and the price would likely fall in the $200s per square foot, giving the sales price a range of $65 million to $97 million.

Shorenstein has tapped ASD|SKY to help redesign and reposition 14th & Spring’s common areas, amenities and façade. The company has also hired Murphy Meyers to design a full floor of speculative office suites in various sizes. Additionally, Shorenstein has selected Jeff Keppen, Nicole Goldsmith, Kyle Kenyon and Maddie Nagley of CBRE to lease the office tower.

