As part of its recent renovation, International Plaza II in Dallas now features a newly constructed 'Lake House' event center that offers tenants unique indoor and outdoor entertainment opportunities.
Shorenstein Acquires 388,000 SF Office Building in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Shorenstein Investment Advisers, a privately owned office and multifamily owner-operator based in San Francisco, has acquired International Plaza II, a 388,000-square-foot office building in North Dallas. The 15-story building was recently redeveloped and now features nearly 50,000 square feet of new amenity space, including a full-floor food hall, a coffee and wine bar, multiple indoor and outdoor tenant lounges, fitness center and conference facilities. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. International Plaza II was 93 percent leased at the time of sale.

