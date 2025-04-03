Shorenstein Begins Renovations at 14th & Spring Office Building in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Shorenstein Investment Advisors has begun capital improvements at 14th & Spring, a 12-story, 324,000-square-foot office building located at 1150 Spring St. NW in Midtown Atlanta. The renovations include a complete repositioning of the lobby and expanded first-floor amenities, including an onsite café and bar, fitness center, conference center and the connected outdoor terrace.

The overhaul will also include the build-out of a full floor of speculative office suites on the third floor totaling 28,500 square feet. Locally based law firm Cushing, Morris, Armbruster, & Montgomery LLP has preleased one of the new spec suites, with plans to relocate from its current downtown office this summer. Additionally, Shorenstein has partnered with George Banks for a new eatery at 14th & Spring. Shorenstein has owned the office building since July 2024 and has since executed 100,000 square feet of leases, including HTNB Corp.’s three-floor lease last fall. The office building was delivered in 2022.

ASD | SKY is serving as the design architect for the lobby repositioning and first-floor amenity package, while Murphy Meyers is the design architect for the spec suites. Jeff Keppen, Kyle Kenyon and Nicole Goldsmith of CBRE are the exclusive leasing agents for the property.