Shorenstein Properties Acquires 170,234 SF Rev360 Office Building in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

DENVER — Shorenstein Properties has purchased Rev360, a newly constructed, five-story office building in Denver’s River North Art District. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located at 3600 Brighton Blvd., Rev360 features 170,234 square feet of Class A office space with large and efficient floorplates with outdoor terraces, exposed high ceilings, ground-floor retail space, a fitness center and a parking garage.

CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

