Shorenstein Properties Buys 427,600 SF Phase I of America Center in North San Jose

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Shorenstein Properties has purchased Phase I of America Center in North San Jose for an undisclosed price. The name of the seller was not released.

The asset consists of two six-story, Class A office buildings, totaling 427,600 square feet, and a development parcel at 6001 and 6201 America Center Drive. The development site is entitled for a six-story, 200,000-square-foot office building.

At the time of sale, the property was 98 percent leased with a weighted average remaining lease term of 2.9 years. The LEED Gold-certified property features on-site amenities, including exercise options, full-service cafeterias, outdoor trails, a sports park and expansive indoor and outdoor gathering space. The property is situated within the five-building America Center complex.

