Shorenstein Properties Buys 446,000 SF Fountainhead Office Plaza in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Shorenstein Properties has acquired Fountainhead Office Plaza, an office property located in Tempe. Terms of the transaction, including the name of the seller and acquisition price, were not released.

Built in 2011, the two-building asset features 446,000 square feet of Class A office space, as well as a six-story standalone parking facility. The LEED Gold-certified six- and 10-story buildings offer floor plates averaging approximately 28,000 square feet. On-site amenities include a large café, fitness center with showers and lockers and an outdoor gathering area surrounding a large pond.

