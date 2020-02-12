REBusinessOnline

Shorenstein Properties, Nichols Partnership to Develop One Platte Office/Retail Project in Denver

Situated in Denver’s Central Platte Valley, One Platte will feature a 250,000-square-foot building offering 240,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. (Rendering courtesy of The Beck Group, Shorenstein Properties and Nichols Partnership)

DENVER — A joint venture between Shorenstein Properties and Nichols Partnership has unveiled plans for One Platte, a five-story office and retail development located at 1701 Platte St. in downtown Denver.

Situated on 1.5 acres in the Central Platte Valley neighborhood, One Platte will feature a 250,000-square-foot building offering 240,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The Beck Group is providing design-build services for the development.

The building will feature floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Rocky Mountains and Denver skyline. Amenities include a lounge, rooftop terrace, event spaces, fitness center, bicycle lockers and a secure underground parking facility.

Construction started Feb. 11 on the project, with completion slated for early 2022.

