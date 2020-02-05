Shorenstein Properties Sells 1.3 MSF Denver City Center Office Campus for $400M

Downtown Denver, Denver City Center totals 1.28 million square feet, including the 29-story Johns Manville Plaza and a 49-story building consisting of the 20-story Hilton Denver City Center hotel and 22 floors of office space. (Image courtesy of Brookfield Properties)

DENVER — Shorenstein Properties has completed the disposition of Denver City Center, a two-tower office asset located in downtown Denver. Brookfield Properties acquired the asset for $400 million, according to the Colorado Real Estate Journal.

Denver City Center consists of a 42-story building located at 707 17th St., which includes the 20-floor Hilton Denver City Center hotel (not included in the sale) and 22 floors of office space, and Johns Manville Plaza, a 29-story office building located at 717 17th St. The buildings combined total 1.3 million square feet.

Tim Richey, Mike Winn, Jenny Knowlton, Charley Will and Chad Flynn of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Shorenstein Properties originally purchased Denver City Center with funds from its Tenth Fund for $286 million in 2013.