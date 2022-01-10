Shorenstein Properties Sells 210,000 SF Office Building in Austin’s Mueller District

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Shorenstein Properties, an investment firm headquartered in San Francisco and New York City, has sold the Alpha Building, a 210,000-square-foot office property located within the 750-acre Mueller District in Austin. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) purchased the six-story building, which was designed by Page Sutherland Page, for an undisclosed price. Troy Holme and Peter Jansen of CBRE represented TRS in the transaction. Shorenstein is developing two more office buildings at Mueller that will contain approximately 350,000 square feet and are slated for a 2024 delivery.