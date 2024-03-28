Thursday, March 28, 2024
The Bravo Building is the second of four buildings that Shorenstein has planned in Austin's Mueller district that will total approximately 800,000 square feet. The remaining Charlie and Delta buildings, which were not part of the sale to TRS, were recently permitted for construction, and will contain about 330,000 square feet of class A office and/or laboratory space.
Shorenstein Properties Sells 248,000 SF Office Building in Austin’s Mueller District

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Shorenstein Properties, an investment firm with offices in San Francisco and New York City, has sold a 248,000-square-foot office building in Austin’s Mueller district. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) purchased the six-story complex, which is known as The Bravo Building, with plans to relocate its headquarters to the facility. The sale included an 845-space parking garage. TRS sold its former headquarters building at 1000 Red River St. in downtown Austin in fall 2022.

