Shorenstein Properties Sells 248,000 SF Office Building in Austin’s Mueller District

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Shorenstein Properties, an investment firm with offices in San Francisco and New York City, has sold a 248,000-square-foot office building in Austin’s Mueller district. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) purchased the six-story complex, which is known as The Bravo Building, with plans to relocate its headquarters to the facility. The sale included an 845-space parking garage. TRS sold its former headquarters building at 1000 Red River St. in downtown Austin in fall 2022.