Shorenstein Purchases 20-Story Office Tower in Nashville’s Gulch District

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — San Francisco-based Shorenstein Investment Advisers has purchased 1222 Demonbreun, a 20-story, Class A office tower located in Nashville’s Gulch district. The 330,474-square-foot property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale and represents Phase I of the Gulch Union mixed-use development.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the property was delivered in 2020 by a joint venture between Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group and Dallas-based Granite Properties. 1222 Demonbreun’s amenities include an indoor-outdoor sky lounge, 48-seat training room, fitness center, micro-market and more than 900 covered parking spaces.

