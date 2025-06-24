Shorenstein Purchases 901 K Street Office Building in D.C.’s East End

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Shorenstein Investment Advisers has purchased 901 K Street, a 219,956-square-foot trophy office building in Washington, D.C.’s East End submarket. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but multiple media outlets report that Carr Properties sold the office building for $84 million.

Tenants at 901 K Street include Microsoft, Baker Donelson and ViaSat. Shorenstein has selected Eli Barnes, Jonathan Wellborn and Will Stern of Avison Young to lease 901 K Street.

Shorenstein plans to enhance the office building’s amenity offerings with a new conference facility and tenant lounge. Other amenities include a rooftop terrace with a catering kitchen for events, fitness center and a 222-space parking garage.