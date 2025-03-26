Wednesday, March 26, 2025
The-Ballantine-Newark
The first move-ins at The Ballantine, a new apartment building located on the site of a historic brewery in Newark, are scheduled to begin in April
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Shorewood, Bridge Begin Leasing 280-Unit Apartment Complex in Newark

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — A partnership between Shorewood Real Estate Group and Bridge Investment Group has begun leasing The Ballantine, a 280-unit apartment complex in Newark. The name stems from the location on the Ballantine Brewery site in the city’s Ironbound neighborhood. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners, The Ballantine offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga studio, game room with a multi-sport simulator, coworking areas, resident lounge and pet spa. The building also houses 2,600 square feet of retail space. Rents start at about $1,800 per month for a studio apartment, according to the property website.

