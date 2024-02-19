Shorewood Development Group to Build 50,720 SF Tesla Sales, Service Center in Suburban Chicago

BUFFALO GROVE, ILL. — Shorewood Development Group will build a 50,720-square-foot automotive sales and service center for Tesla in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove. The project site at the southeast corner of Dundee and Old Arlington Heights roads is the former location of a Rohrman auto dealership that has been vacant for more than 14 years. Daniel Barrins of Associated Bank originated a financing package on behalf of Shorewood. In addition to the financing for the service center, the loan package includes financing for the acquisition and site work of a 10-acre adjacent land parcel that consists of retail and residential zone uses. The retail property can accommodate two buildings with a combined 30,000 to 40,000 square feet of space. The residential parcel is under contract to be sold to a local apartment developer to build four buildings with a total of 197 units.