NEW YORK CITY — Short Term Capital, a locally based family office, has funded a $4.5 million acquisition loan for a 13,000-square-foot, five-story office building located at 150 W. 36th St. in Midtown Manhattan. The borrower, an undisclosed private investor, is under contract to purchase the building, which includes ground-floor retail space, from Falcon Properties for $6.5 million.