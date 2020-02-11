ShowBiz Cinemas to Develop Entertainment Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO — ShowBiz Cinemas plans to develop one of its Bowling, Movies and More! entertainment centers at Jackson Hole Junction in Idaho Falls. This location will be ShowBiz Cinemas’ first complex in Idaho; the company currently operates locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Florida.

Slated to open in December, the entertainment center will be located at Sunnyside Road #116 Exit off Interstate 15. Construction is currently underway, with the official groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Feb. 27.

Bowling, Movies and More! entertainment center at Jackson Hole Junction will feature 14 boutique bowling lanes, an arcade with redemption center, multiple party rooms, a lane-side café with expansive food and drink options, full bar, concessions area and eight movie auditoriums with recliner seating. Additionally, the development will feature a Superior Digital Experience auditorium with 4K digital laser projection, Dolby Atmos surround sound and a four-story, 70-foot-wide screen.

ShowBiz Cinemas will anchor the 44-acre Jackson Hole Junction commercial project at Sunnyside Road and Interstate 15. The development will also feature retail, business, dining and hospitality space.