SHR Resi Delivers 212-Unit Howell Apartments in Atlanta’s Upper Westside District

ATLANTA — SHR Resi, a wholly owned subsidiary of local development firm Songy Highroads, has delivered The Howell, a 212-unit luxury apartment community in Atlanta’s Upper Westside neighborhood. Situated off the I-75 exit along Howell Mill Road, The Howell features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with 9- to 12-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Monthly rental rates start at $1,890, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include an open-air lounge on the seventh floor, 3,500 square feet of ground-level retail space, coworking space, a resort-style pool and pool deck, clubhouse, pet run and pet spa, fitness center and a gated and covered parking garage.

Gables Residential is managing The Howell on behalf of SHR Resi.