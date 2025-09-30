Shriner Children’s Signs Multi-Floor Lease at Science Square Labs in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Shriner Children’s, a global pediatric healthcare system, has signed a multi-floor lease for research-and-development space at Science Square Labs, a 368,213-square-foot laboratory and office tower in Midtown Atlanta. The project, owned and developed by Trammell Crow Co., is part of Georgia Tech’s 18-acre Science Square innovation district.

Shriner Children’s Research Institute will feature next-generation laboratories, modern collaborative workspaces and advanced technology infrastructure. The move is expected to bring more than 470 jobs to Atlanta.

With Shriners’ new lease, Science Square Labs is now 83 percent leased to tenants including Duracell, Georgia Tech & Emory BioMedical Engineering faculty labs, the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Portal Innovations and Osmose. Eric Ross, Jessica Doyle and Graham Little of CBRE represented Trammell Crow Co. in the lease negotiations.