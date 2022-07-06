SHVO to Develop 250,000 SF Office Building in Miami Beach

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Office, Southeast

The Alton will feature terraced outdoor rooms and large windows giving panoramic views of Miami Beach, Fla. (Rendering courtesy of Foster + Partners)

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — SHVO, a New York City-based development and investment firm, plans to develop a 250,000-square-foot office building in Miami Beach. The firm, along with finance partner Deutsche Finance America, recently acquired an assemblage at 1656-1680 Alton Road and 1677 West Ave. near Lincoln Road for $39.3 million. Designed by Foster + Partners, the new office building will be branded The Alton and will feature 300 feet of frontage on Alton Road, terraced outdoor rooms and large windows offering panoramic views. SHVO and Foster + Partners recently collaborated on Transamerica Pyramid Center, a luxury office redevelopment in San Francisco. The design team for The Alton also includes locally based Kobi Karp Architects. No construction timeline was disclosed.