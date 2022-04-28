REBusinessOnline

SHVO Unveils Plans for Transamerica Pyramid Center Expansion in San Francisco

Posted on by in California, Development, Office, Western

Three-Transamerica-San-Francisco-CA.jpg

The renovation plans include an addition of 50,000 square feet of office space at Three Transamerica in San Francisco. (Image credit: dbox)

SAN FRANCISCO — SHVO and architects Foster + Partners have unveiled plans for Three Transamerica at 545 Sansome St. in San Francisco, including the expansion and upgrade of the building to a contemporary, high-design office building.

Built in the 1930s, the historic Art Deco structure was originally designed for the California Ink Co. The building’s new design emphasizes sustainability while revitalizing the historic structure. The building’s interior will be completely modernized and brought up to date with current building codes while preserving the integrity of the historic structure. Its two Art Deco façades will be restored, and the building floor plates extended toward Washington Street and Redwood Park creating double-height office spaces.

Additionally, new office space will be created above the existing building, set back from the historic Sansome Street façade, creating an additional 50,000 square feet of office space. Estimated development costs were not disclosed.

The 10-story building is part of Transamerica Pyramid Center, which also includes an iconic, 48-story, pyramid-shaped anchor building built in 1972. SHVO bought the two buildings and the small, urban park between them in October.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  