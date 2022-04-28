SHVO Unveils Plans for Transamerica Pyramid Center Expansion in San Francisco

The renovation plans include an addition of 50,000 square feet of office space at Three Transamerica in San Francisco. (Image credit: dbox)

SAN FRANCISCO — SHVO and architects Foster + Partners have unveiled plans for Three Transamerica at 545 Sansome St. in San Francisco, including the expansion and upgrade of the building to a contemporary, high-design office building.

Built in the 1930s, the historic Art Deco structure was originally designed for the California Ink Co. The building’s new design emphasizes sustainability while revitalizing the historic structure. The building’s interior will be completely modernized and brought up to date with current building codes while preserving the integrity of the historic structure. Its two Art Deco façades will be restored, and the building floor plates extended toward Washington Street and Redwood Park creating double-height office spaces.

Additionally, new office space will be created above the existing building, set back from the historic Sansome Street façade, creating an additional 50,000 square feet of office space. Estimated development costs were not disclosed.

The 10-story building is part of Transamerica Pyramid Center, which also includes an iconic, 48-story, pyramid-shaped anchor building built in 1972. SHVO bought the two buildings and the small, urban park between them in October.