Sidford Capital Buys 115,461 SF Aurora Plaza Shopping Center in Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — Sidford Capital has acquired Aurora Plaza, a shopping center located at 15001-15293 E. Mississippi Ave. in Aurora, from an undisclosed seller for $16 million. Built in 1982 and renovated in 2001, Aurora Plaza offers 115,461 square feet of retail space on 10.6 acres. The property, which is 80 percent occupied, is leased to 27 tenants, including Hero Dental, Kid to Kid, Rent-A-Center and Domino’s Pizza. Jason Schmidt and Austin Snedden of JLL Capital Market’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.