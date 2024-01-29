Sidford Capital Buys Two Retail Centers in Colorado for $11.2M

DENVER AND LITTLETON, COLO. — Sidford Capital has acquired two shopping centers, totaling 111,142 square feet, in Colorado for $11.2 million. A Southern California-based private investor sold the portfolio for $11.2 million.

The portfolio includes Athmar Park Shopping Center, a 58,204-square-foot neighborhood retail center at 1865-1935 W. Mississippi Ave. in Denver, and SouthPark Shopping Center, a 52,938-square-foot property at 131-151 and 201-215 W. County Line Road in Littleton.

Athmar Park was 77.5 percent occupied at the time of sale, with Family Dollar as the anchor. SouthPark was 84.5 percent occupied at the time of sale and is shadowed anchored by Dollar Tree and Goodwill.

Ryan Bowlby and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.