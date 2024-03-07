Thursday, March 7, 2024
Following the deal with Sidley Austin, 23Springs, an office project in Uptown Dallas by Granite Properties, is now 53 percent preleased.
Sidley Austin Signs 118,484 SF Office Lease at 23Springs in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Sidley Austin LLP has signed a 118,484-square-foot office lease at 23Springs in Uptown Dallas. The law firm will relocate from an 80,000-square-foot space at the nearby McKinny & Olive complex to four full floors and a partial fifth floor of the 26-story, 626,215-square-foot building in early 2026. Granite Properties is developing 23Springs, which is slated for a March 2025 completion. Craig Wilson, Randy Cooper, and Greg Biggs of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Jimenez, Burson Holman and Elizabeth Fortado represented Granite Properties on an internal basis.

