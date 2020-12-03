REBusinessOnline

Sidra Capital Acquires 90 Percent Stake in 855,600 SF Office Campus in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

Arborcrest-Corporate-Campus

Arborcrest Corporate Campus in Blue Bell totals 855,600 square feet.

BLUE BELL, PA. — Saudi Arabian investment firm Sidra Capital has acquired a 90 percent stake in Arborcrest Corporate Campus, an 855,600-square-foot office property located in the Philadelphia suburb of Blue Bell. The five-building campus was completed in two phases between 2015 and 2019 and maintains a sizable life sciences and biotechnology footprint. JLL brokered the deal between Sidra Capital and Spear Street Capital, which retains the other 10 percent ownership in the campus.

