Austin-Centre
Access to amenities at the adjoining Omni Hotel is a unique perk that tenants at Austin Centre can enjoy at no added cost.
Sidra Real Estate Completes Renovation of Downtown Austin Office Building

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Sidra Real Estate has completed the multimillion-dollar renovation of Austin Centre, a 327,619-square-foot office building located at 701 Brazos St. in the state capital’s downtown area. Renovations included upgrades to the lobby, restaurant and fitness center and the addition of a coffee bar and a mothers’ room. Sidra is also in the process of building out speculative suites on the building’s 10th floor. Tenants have direct access to amenities at the Omni Hotel, such as a rooftop pool and bar, fitness center, conference center, meeting space and a tenant lounge, as well as multiple onsite dining options. Ownership has tapped Transwestern as Austin Centre’s new leasing agent and property manager.

