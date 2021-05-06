REBusinessOnline

Siegel Group Nevada Acquires Former Amerihome Inn & Suites Hotel in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

HOUSTON — The Siegel Group Nevada Inc. has acquired a former Amerihome Inn & Suites hotel in Houston. The three-story building was originally constructed in 1983 and spans 110,700 square feet. The company plans to renovate and rebrand the property under its Siegel Suites flagship hospitality brand, which features fully furnished apartment-style units with full kitchens. Capital improvements will include upgrades to floors, cabinets, furniture, appliances, windows and signage.

