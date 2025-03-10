Monday, March 10, 2025
Siemens-Fort-Worth
Siemens’ new manufacturing facility in Fort Worth spans 500,000 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Siemens Completes $190M Manufacturing Plant in South Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Siemens has completed a $190 million manufacturing plant in Fort Worth. The 500,000-square-foot facility is located at 7200 Harris Legacy Drive on the city’s south side and will support the data center industry via production of electrical equipment such as low-voltage switchboards. Siemens has already hired about 480 people to staff the facility and expects to employ as many as 800 individuals at the site by 2026. According to Fort Worth Report, the project was executed as part of the German conglomerate’s pledge to invest $10 billion in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

