Siemens Energy Executes 55,279 SF Office Lease to Fully Occupy 540 Tech Center in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Siemens Energy has signed a 55,279-square-foot lease at 540 Tech Center, a 110,500-square-foot office building located at 4912 Green Road in Raleigh. The tenant doubled its office footprint at the property and is now the sole occupant.

Matt Winters and Kimarie Ankenbrand of JLL represented Siemens Energy in the lease transaction. Dennis Hurley, also with JLL, represented the undisclosed landlord. Siemens Energy is expected to occupy the new space, which features lab space for research-and-development purposes, in July.