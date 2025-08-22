Siemens Energy Signs 242,000 SF Office Lease at Lake Nona Town Center in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Global energy technology leader Siemens Energy has signed a lease totaling more than 242,000 square feet to relocate its Orlando offices to 6876 Marwick Lane within Lake Nona Town Center’s newest office building. The company will transfer its existing Alafaya Trail workforce to Lake Nona by 2027. Siemens’ lease is now considered the largest office lease in Orlando since 2009 and among the top three biggest in the city’s history, according to CoStar Group.

Lake Nona Town Center was planned and developed by Tavistock Development Co.