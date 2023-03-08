Siemens Mobility to Invest $220M for New Manufacturing Facility in Lexington, North Carolina

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Siemens Mobility, a manufacturer of passenger trains and a subsidiary of Siemens AG, plans to invest $220 million for a new manufacturing and rail service facility in Lexington, a city in North Carolina’s Triad region. The investment is expected to create 500 new jobs.

At the facility, Siemens Mobility expects to produce passenger trains for the North American market. The passenger coach manufacturing factory, as well as Siemens Mobility’s locomotive and passenger coach overhauls facility, will be situated on a 200-acre site that allows for future expansion. When it starts operations in 2024, the plant will incorporate tech found in the firm’s sister facility in Sacramento, including robotic welding, 3D printing and Virtual Reality welder training.

Siemens Mobility cites the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as being a critical legislation for bringing federal funding for the project. Additionally, Siemens Mobility will be receiving a Job Development Investment Grant from the State of North Carolina.

Siemens AG has invested more than $40 billion in its U.S. operations in the past two decades. The company staffs 45,000 employees in the United States and operates 21 manufacturing facilities that service more than 100 cites and 90 percent of Fortune 500 industrial companies.