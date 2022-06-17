REBusinessOnline

Siemens Signs 65,500 SF Office Lease in Iselin, New Jersey

ISELIN, N.J. — Industrial technology firm Siemens has signed a 65,500-square-foot office lease at 200 Wood Avenue South, an office building located within the Metropark development in the Northern New Jersey community of Iselin. The 270,000-square-foot building features a newly renovated lobby, fitness center, collaborative common areas and landscaped outdoor amenity spaces. Jeff Babikian of CBRE represented Siemens in the lease negotiations. Wes Moore, also with CBRE, represented the landlord, SJP Properties.

