Sienna Technologies Buys Industrial Building in Mukilteo, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

Located at 11611 49th Place W in Mukilteo, Wash., the property features 36,000 square feet of industrial space.

MUKILTEO, WASH. — Sienna Technologies has acquired an industrial property located in the Harbour Pointe neighborhood of Mukilteo, approximately 25 miles north of Seattle. UMC Inc., a medical contractor, sold the asset for $8.2 million.

Zach Vall-Spinosa and Ryan Foster of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.

Located at 11611 49th Place W., the property features 36,000 square feet of standalone industrial flex space on two acres. Based in Woodinville, Sienna Technologies manufactures aluminum nitride ceramics, including some used for electric propulsion in space exploration appliances.