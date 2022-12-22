Sierra Nevada Media Group Sells Industrial Building in Carson City, Nevada for $11.3M

Bruce Aerospace will occupy the 90,056-square-foot industrial property at 580 Mallory Way in Carson City, Calif.

CARSON CITY, NEV. — Sierra Nevada Media Group has completed the sale of 580 Mallory Way, an industrial property in Carson City. Greenlaw Partners acquired the asset for $11.3 million.

The buyer plans to lease the 90,056-square-foot asset to Bruce Aerospace. Currently located in Dayton, Nev., the producer of aircraft interior lighting systems plans to occupy the property in 2023 after completing modifications.

The building formerly served as corporate offices for the Sierra Nevada Media Group, dba Questor Corp., which is a media provider in destination communities around the west. The building features corporate offices, as well as a modern printing press that was disassembled and sold as part of the seller’s disposition process. The building offers more than 54,000 square feet of production area and 35,000 square feet of office space.

Nick Knecht, Joel Fountain, Baker Krukow and Tom Fennell of DCG represented the seller in the transaction.