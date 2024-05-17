Sierra Opens 19,374 SF Store at Bluhawk Development in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Sierra, an off-price active and outdoor apparel retailer, has opened a 19,374-square-foot store at The Marketplace within Bluhawk, a 277-acre mixed-use development in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. Sierra is part of the TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods family. Additional recent store openings at the property include Ulta (9,962 square feet), Bath & Body Works (4,651 square feet) and Rack Room Shoes (5,838 square feet). This summer, OHM Fitness will open a 2,106-square-foot studio. Price Brothers is the developer of Bluhawk and AdventHealth Sports Park.