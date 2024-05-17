Friday, May 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
KansasLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

Sierra Opens 19,374 SF Store at Bluhawk Development in Overland Park, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Sierra, an off-price active and outdoor apparel retailer, has opened a 19,374-square-foot store at The Marketplace within Bluhawk, a 277-acre mixed-use development in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. Sierra is part of the TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods family. Additional recent store openings at the property include Ulta (9,962 square feet), Bath & Body Works (4,651 square feet) and Rack Room Shoes (5,838 square feet). This summer, OHM Fitness will open a 2,106-square-foot studio. Price Brothers is the developer of Bluhawk and AdventHealth Sports Park.

You may also like

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Signs Travel + Leisure...

MCB, Generation Properties Break Ground on 110,000 SF...

CP Group, DRA Advisors Execute 40,000 SF of...

Boylston Properties, Wilder Welcome Seven New Tenants to...

Resource Realty Negotiates 42,116 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Studio Museum in Harlem Signs 26,000 SF Office...

Detroit City FC Acquires Former Southwest Detroit Hospital...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 137-Room Hotel Versey in...

Contegra Construction Completes First Building at $129M Lakeside...