Monday, March 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentKansasLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

Sierra Opens at Orchard Corners Shopping Center in Lenexa, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

LENEXA, KAN. — Sierra, a retailer of off-price merchandise operated by the TJX Cos., has opened across the street from Oak Park Mall at Orchard Corners Shopping Center in Lenexa. A grand opening took place Saturday, March 15. Rick Weiser of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors led the build-out of Sierra’s 19,000-square-foot space in partnership with Harmon Construction and CT Architects.

The project started with a 37,000-square-foot, former SteinMart property that was split into two to welcome Sierra and Petco. Modifications included a new rooftop, mechanical systems, electrical and gas service, and a new façade. The location marks Sierra’s second in the region. Petco’s space is currently in the drawing stage and is slated for completion in December. David Block of Block & Co. negotiated both the Petco and Sierra lease transactions on behalf of ownership.

You may also like

Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges $3.3M SBA Loan for...

Kiser Group Negotiates $1.7M Sale of Multifamily Property...

From the Suburbs to the City: The Retail...

City of St. Petersburg Halts $1.3B Proposed Development...

Eaton Corp. Signs 550,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 265-Unit Apartment Community...

M. David Properties Completes 105,384 SF Industrial Facility...

CrossMarc Services Adds Five New Tenants to Springs...

XAG Group Begins Construction on 326-Unit Multifamily Project...