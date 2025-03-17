Sierra Opens at Orchard Corners Shopping Center in Lenexa, Kansas

LENEXA, KAN. — Sierra, a retailer of off-price merchandise operated by the TJX Cos., has opened across the street from Oak Park Mall at Orchard Corners Shopping Center in Lenexa. A grand opening took place Saturday, March 15. Rick Weiser of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors led the build-out of Sierra’s 19,000-square-foot space in partnership with Harmon Construction and CT Architects.

The project started with a 37,000-square-foot, former SteinMart property that was split into two to welcome Sierra and Petco. Modifications included a new rooftop, mechanical systems, electrical and gas service, and a new façade. The location marks Sierra’s second in the region. Petco’s space is currently in the drawing stage and is slated for completion in December. David Block of Block & Co. negotiated both the Petco and Sierra lease transactions on behalf of ownership.