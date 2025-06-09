Monday, June 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityMidwestRetailWisconsin

Sierra to Open 23,592 SF Store in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

OSHKOSH, WIS. — Sierra, an outdoor apparel and gear retailer owned by TJX Cos., has signed a lease to open at Oshkosh Center II in Oshkosh, which is situated along Lake Winnebago. The tenant is taking the 23,592-square-foot space formerly home to OfficeMax. Owned by a Midland Atlantic Properties investment fund, Oshkosh Center II is located at 1910 S. Koeller St. and totals 220,000 square feet. Anchor tenants include Target and Pick ‘n Save. Tony Colvin and Dan Cohen of Mid-America Real Estate represented Sierra, which now operates 10 locations in Wisconsin.

You may also like

City of Henderson Approves Development Plans for $50M...

Colliers Negotiates 59,400 SF Industrial Lease in Baytown,...

Barnes & Noble to Open 20,388 SF Store...

B&A Architectural Products Signs 15,700 SF Office Lease...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.5M Sale of Retail...

High Street, Third & Urban Plan Mixed-Use Development...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,560 SF...

Related Midwest Opens Three Mixed-Income Apartment Buildings in...

Annex Group Breaks Ground on $60M Affordable Housing...