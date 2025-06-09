Sierra to Open 23,592 SF Store in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, WIS. — Sierra, an outdoor apparel and gear retailer owned by TJX Cos., has signed a lease to open at Oshkosh Center II in Oshkosh, which is situated along Lake Winnebago. The tenant is taking the 23,592-square-foot space formerly home to OfficeMax. Owned by a Midland Atlantic Properties investment fund, Oshkosh Center II is located at 1910 S. Koeller St. and totals 220,000 square feet. Anchor tenants include Target and Pick ‘n Save. Tony Colvin and Dan Cohen of Mid-America Real Estate represented Sierra, which now operates 10 locations in Wisconsin.