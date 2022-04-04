REBusinessOnline

Sigma Computing Signs 15,500 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Sigma Computing Inc., a provider of data analytics software, has signed a 15,500-square-foot office lease at Zero Irving, a 21-story building in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant will occupy space on the ninth floor of the for five years. Jeff Rodgers, Stephen Cisarik and Brent Ozarowski of Newmark represented Sigma Computing in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the landlord, a partnership between RAL Development and Junius Real Estate Partners.

