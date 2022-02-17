Sigma Contracting to Develop 100,000 SF Warehouse, Manufacturing, Retail Project in Goodyear for Potato Barn

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Retail, Western

Potato Barn will occupy the 100,000-square-foot warehouse, manufacturing and retail project in Goodyear, Ariz.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Sigma Contracting is scheduled to break ground in March on a $14 million, 100,000-square-foot warehouse, manufacturing and retail space in Goodyear for Potato Barn, a family-owned furniture store.

Situated on eight acres at the southwest corner of West McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway, the ground-up building will feature eight loading docks, 25,000 square feet of warehouse space, 20,000 square feet of manufacturing space and more than 54,000 square feet of retail/showroom space with administrative offices in the mezzanine area.

Completion is slated for late fourth-quarter 2022. The project team includes R&M Concrete, State Electric and Alstate Steel.