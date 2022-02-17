REBusinessOnline

Sigma Contracting to Develop 100,000 SF Warehouse, Manufacturing, Retail Project in Goodyear for Potato Barn

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Retail, Western

Potato-Barn-Goodyear-AZ

Potato Barn will occupy the 100,000-square-foot warehouse, manufacturing and retail project in Goodyear, Ariz.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Sigma Contracting is scheduled to break ground in March on a $14 million, 100,000-square-foot warehouse, manufacturing and retail space in Goodyear for Potato Barn, a family-owned furniture store.

Situated on eight acres at the southwest corner of West McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway, the ground-up building will feature eight loading docks, 25,000 square feet of warehouse space, 20,000 square feet of manufacturing space and more than 54,000 square feet of retail/showroom space with administrative offices in the mezzanine area.

Completion is slated for late fourth-quarter 2022. The project team includes R&M Concrete, State Electric and Alstate Steel.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  