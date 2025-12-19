Friday, December 19, 2025
Sigmund Cos. Acquires 84,373 SF Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Cary, North Carolina

by Abby Cox

CARY, N.C. — The Sigmund Cos. (TSC) has acquired Millpond Village, an 84,373-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center located in Cary, a suburb of Raleigh. TSC will operate the property as part of a joint venture with a Washington, D.C.-based institutional partner. Anchored by Publix, Millpond Village features other national tenants such as Dollar General and Starbucks. Berkeley Capital Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. CBRE will handle leasing at Millpond Village, while Cushman & Wakefield will provide management services.

