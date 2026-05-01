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Badger Road, Bend Self Storage will bring 877 climate-controlled self-storage units to Bend, Ore.
IndustrialLoansOregonSelf-StorageWestern

Signal Ventures Receives $15.5M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Development in Bend, Oregon

by Amy Works

BEND, ORE. — Signal Ventures has obtained $15.5 million in construction financing for the development of Badger Road, Bend Self Storage, a ground-up self-storage facility located at 20130 Badger Road in Bend.

Jonah Aelyon, Taylor Simian and John Williamson of JLL Capital Markets secured the loan through Live Oak Bank for Signal Ventures. Brian Somoza and Adam Roosien of JLL’s National Self Storage team handled the site transaction.

The shovel-ready development will deliver 118,800 gross square feet with 92,584 net rentable square feet across 877 climate-controlled units.

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