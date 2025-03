PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Signature Acquisitions has purchased a 100,010-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. Built on 8.5 acres in 2009, the building was fully leased at the time of sale to law firm Day Pitney, which is in the process of relocating. Jose Cruz, Jeremy Neuer, Ryan Robertson and Bradley Wachenfeld of JLL represented the seller, Office Properties Income Trust, in the transaction and procured Signature Acquisitions as the buyer.