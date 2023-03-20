Signature Acquisitions Buys 120,623 SF Office Building in Warren, New Jersey

WARREN, N.J. — Locally based investment firm Signature Acquisitions has purchased a 120,623-square-foot office building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Warren. The sale included an 8,250-square-foot retail pad site. The four-story, newly renovated building is situated within Independence Boulevard, a five-building, 650,000-square-foot park. Amenities include a fitness center, game room, lounge and conference facilities. Frank DiTommaso, David Bernhaut, Andy Merin, Gary Gabriel and Will Gerlin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, American Equity Partners, in the transaction.