Signature Acquisitions Launches Renovation, Secures Two Renewals at Office Building in Tarrytown, New York

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Signature Acquisitions has launched a renovation of the lobby, cafeteria and other common areas at Tarrytown Corporate Center, a 180,000-square-foot office building located on the northern outskirts of New York City.The regional owner-operator has also secured two lease renewals at the building: a 20,538-square-foot deal with coworking firm Regus and a 7,581-square-foot deal with office technology and IT firm Atlantic Tomorrow. Jeff Smith internally represented Signature Acquisitions in both sets of lease negotiations. Peter Dana, Jason Lee and Craig Ruof of Colliers represented Regus, and Harland Hollander of Savills represented Atlantic Tomorrow. Ownership has tapped JLL to lease the building following the completion of the capital improvement program.