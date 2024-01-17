Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Signature Acquisitions Launches Renovation, Secures Two Renewals at Office Building in Tarrytown, New York

by Taylor Williams

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Signature Acquisitions has launched a renovation of the lobby, cafeteria and other common areas at Tarrytown Corporate Center, a 180,000-square-foot office building located on the northern outskirts of New York City.The regional owner-operator has also secured two lease renewals at the building: a 20,538-square-foot deal with coworking firm Regus and a 7,581-square-foot deal with office technology and IT firm Atlantic Tomorrow. Jeff Smith internally represented Signature Acquisitions in both sets of lease negotiations. Peter Dana, Jason Lee and Craig Ruof of Colliers represented Regus, and Harland Hollander of Savills represented Atlantic Tomorrow. Ownership has tapped JLL to lease the building following the completion of the capital improvement program.

You may also like

Dominium Completes Final Phase of $160M Affordable Housing...

The Annex Group to Develop $62.9M Affordable Housing...

Net Lease Office Properties Sells Four Office Assets...

Excelitas Technologies Signs 45,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Ryan Cos. Purchases 40-Acre Land Site in Arden...

Fresh Market to Open 32,131 SF Grocery Store...

McShane Completes 242-Unit Livano Deer Valley Apartment Community...

Gantry Arranges $28.5M Loan for Office Redevelopment in...

Macy’s Leases 272,000 SF Logistics Building in Lathrop,...