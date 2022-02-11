Signature Associates Brokers Sale of 443,340 SF Industrial Building in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

The property at 3600 Giddings Road will be available for lease starting in May.

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Signature Associates has brokered the sale of a 443,340-square-foot industrial building in Auburn Hills for an undisclosed price. Located at 3600 Giddings Road, the property features a clear height of 30 feet and 375 car parking spaces. Joe Hamway and Greg Hudas of Signature Associates represented the buyer, a partnership between Foundation Capital Partners LLC and Wheelock Street Capital LLC. The duo is now marketing the property for lease. Occupancy will be available in May.