REBusinessOnline

Signature Associates Brokers Sale of 443,340 SF Industrial Building in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

The property at 3600 Giddings Road will be available for lease starting in May.

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Signature Associates has brokered the sale of a 443,340-square-foot industrial building in Auburn Hills for an undisclosed price. Located at 3600 Giddings Road, the property features a clear height of 30 feet and 375 car parking spaces. Joe Hamway and Greg Hudas of Signature Associates represented the buyer, a partnership between Foundation Capital Partners LLC and Wheelock Street Capital LLC. The duo is now marketing the property for lease. Occupancy will be available in May.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  