Signature Bank Funds $39M Loan for Refinancing of New Jersey Industrial Portfolio

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — Signature Bank has funded a $39 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of eight industrial properties totaling approximately 395,000 square feet that are located in various areas of Northern New Jersey. Specifically, the warehousing and logistics facilities are located in Woodbridge, Moonachie, Clifton, Woodland Park, Wyckoff and Roselle. Zachary Bermudez led the Signature Bank team that originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, New Jersey-based STRO Cos.