Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
MODA Clemson will feature 159 residential units and ground-floor retail space.
DevelopmentMixed-UseSouth CarolinaSoutheastStudent Housing

Signet Underway on Five-Story Mixed-Use Development Near Clemson University in South Carolina

by John Nelson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Signet Real Estate Group is underway on the development of MODA Clemson, a five-story mixed-use development in Clemson. Located near Clemson University, the project is designed to cater to the needs of students and young professionals. In addition to 159 residential units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, the property will feature ground-floor retail space.

Project partners include First National Bank of Pennsylvania, Kimley-Horn, Coursey Architects, HPA Design Group, Freese Johnson and Catamount Constructors. Signet expects to complete MODA Clemson in summer 2026. Pintail Real Estate will manage retail leasing at the property.

You may also like

Core Spaces, RD Management to Develop 1,300 Student...

Brennan, Arch Street Capital Purchase 386,705 SF Manufacturing...

Continuum Advisors Negotiates Sale of 387-Unit Seniors Housing...

SRS Brokers $9.1M Sale of New Gas Station,...

Housing Trust Group Begins Work on $33.7M Affordable...

Partnership Receives $169M Construction Loan for Jersey City...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,827 SF...

Gensler Completes Study for Reimagining Chicago’s North Michigan...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $30.5M Loan for Refinancing...