Signet Underway on Five-Story Mixed-Use Development Near Clemson University in South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. — Signet Real Estate Group is underway on the development of MODA Clemson, a five-story mixed-use development in Clemson. Located near Clemson University, the project is designed to cater to the needs of students and young professionals. In addition to 159 residential units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, the property will feature ground-floor retail space.

Project partners include First National Bank of Pennsylvania, Kimley-Horn, Coursey Architects, HPA Design Group, Freese Johnson and Catamount Constructors. Signet expects to complete MODA Clemson in summer 2026. Pintail Real Estate will manage retail leasing at the property.