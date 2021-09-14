Signode Signs 360,709 SF Industrial Lease in Roselle, Illinois

ROSELLE, ILL. — Signode has signed a 360,709-square-foot industrial lease at 1600 Central Ave. in Roselle, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Signode, a manufacturer and distributor of protective packaging systems that apply plastic and steel strapping, will consolidate its local facilities following the completion of tenant improvements at the new site.

Originally constructed as a build-to-suit for Sony Corp. in 1994, the building sits on 19 acres and features a clear height of 28 feet, 40 exterior docks and 46 trailer spots. The property is situated within the Turnberry Lakes Business Park, which offers convenient access to I-390 and O’Hare International Airport. Signode will house its Midwest operations at the new site, including production and distribution as well as a customer experience center.

Ron Behm and Jonathan Kohn of Colliers International Chicago represented the landlord, Prologis. Whit Heitman of CBRE represented Signode, which will occupy the entire building.