Signorelli Breaks Ground on 328-Acre Mixed-Use Expansion Project in New Caney, Texas

NEW CANEY, TEXAS — Signorelli Co. has broken ground on a 328-acre mixed-use expansion project at Valley Ranch, the developer’s master-planned community in the northeastern Houston suburb of New Caney. Known as the Azalea District, the project will consist of a residential component of 359 single-family homes across 203 acres and a commercial component that will primarily feature healthcare uses across 125 acres. Additional uses within the commercial component could include retail, restaurant and hospitality in addition to other wellness-themed amenities. The first phase of development will include 156 single-family homes by First America Homes that are scheduled to be delivered this summer.