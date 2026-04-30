Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Azalea-District-Valley-Ranch-New-Caney
Residents at the Azalea District, the latest phase of development within the Valley Ranch master-planned community in New Caney, will have walkable access to dining, shopping and entertainment at Valley Ranch Town Center, as well as new offerings coming to The Marketplace, the Entertainment District, and Azalea District’s health and wellness component.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

Signorelli Breaks Ground on 328-Acre Mixed-Use Expansion Project in New Caney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NEW CANEY, TEXAS — Signorelli Co. has broken ground on a 328-acre mixed-use expansion project at Valley Ranch, the developer’s master-planned community in the northeastern Houston suburb of New Caney. Known as the Azalea District, the project will consist of a residential component of 359 single-family homes across 203 acres and a commercial component that will primarily feature healthcare uses across 125 acres. Additional uses within the commercial component could include retail, restaurant and hospitality in addition to other wellness-themed amenities. The first phase of development will include 156 single-family homes by First America Homes that are scheduled to be delivered this summer.   

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