Friday, March 29, 2024
Austin-Point-Rosenberg
The first residences of Phase I of Austin Point, a master-planned development in Rosenberg, are expected to be complete in spring 2025.
Signorelli Breaks Ground on Phase I of 4,700-Acre Master-Planned Community Near Houston

by Taylor Williams

ROSENBERG, TEXAS — Locally based developer The Signorelli Co. has broken ground on Phase I of Austin Point, a 4,700-acre master-planned community in Rosenberg, located roughly 30 miles southwest of Houston in Fort Bend County. Upon completion, the development will feature 14,000 homes and 17 million square feet of multifamily, office, medical, retail and hospitality space. The project will also include the extension of Fort Bend and Grand parkways at the development site for more convenient access to downtown Houston. Phase I of Austin Point will include the construction of 400 homes that will be built on smaller lots in an alley-loaded format and will range in size from 1,300 to 4,500 square feet.

